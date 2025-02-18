Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 5:09PM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .