Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 4:40AM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
Steady snow is coming to an end. Leftover snow showers may leave
local accumulations of an inch or two.
Steady snow is coming to an end. Leftover snow showers may leave
local accumulations of an inch or two.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.