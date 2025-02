Patchy dense fog is expected to continue for the remainder of the morning. Expect visibilities to vary between one and one-quarter mile between Rexburg, Idaho Falls and INL on US-20, and between Idaho Falls and Sage Junction on I-15. Slow down, use low beam headlights to reduce reflections, and be cautious of the potential for ice deposits on the roadway.

