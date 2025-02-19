Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 11:47AM MST until February 20 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor impacts from snow is up

to 60 percent. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches valleys 3

to 6 inches mountain passes.

* WHERE…Salmon, Shoup, Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, Bannock

Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, and Highway 93 Lost Trail

Pass to Gibbonsville.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences

to normal activities. Use caution while driving. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning

commutes, especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.