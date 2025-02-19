Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 12:11AM MST until February 20 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor impacts from snow is up
to 60 percent. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches valleys 3
to 6 inches mountain passes.

* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, Salmon, Bannock Pass,
Shoup, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Highway 28
Tendoy to Lone Pine.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. Use caution while driving. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

