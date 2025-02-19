Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 2:04AM MST until February 20 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches
with closer to one foot in the highest elevations. Winds gusting
as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

