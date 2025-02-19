Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST until February 20 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations 2 to 4 inches. The heaviest snow fall
is expected during the morning commute between 3 and 9 am.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

