Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST until February 20 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

with 6 to 10 inches above pass level. Winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,

and Raft River Region.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning

commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.