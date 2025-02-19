Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST until February 20 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
with 6 to 10 inches above pass level. Winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,
and Raft River Region.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.