Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST until February 20 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
with up to 10 inches above pass level.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Teton Valley, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.