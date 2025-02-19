Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 2:35PM MST until February 20 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Sweetwater and Southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially along
Interstate 80.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .