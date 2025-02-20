Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 10:57AM MST until February 20 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches with up
to 7 inches above pass level. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,
and Raft River Region.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.