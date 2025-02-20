Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 1:35AM MST until February 20 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches with up

to 7 inches above pass level. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.

* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,

and Raft River Region.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.