Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 2:14AM MST until February 20 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and
Green River, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

National Weather Service

