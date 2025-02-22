Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 11:47AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10
inches, with up to 16 inches for the highest elevations of the
Teton Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, especially
Sunday night.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to falling and
blowing snow over mountain passes, such as Teton and Togwotee
Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel, keep
an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.