Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 11:47AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches., with isolated amounts up to 8 inches for the higher
elevations. Total snow accumulations for southern Yellowstone,
including the Pitchstone Plateau, of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel, keep
an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.