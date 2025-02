Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an intense snow shower 10

miles north of Gibbonsville, or 36 miles north of Salmon, moving east

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winter driving conditions from intense snowfall rates of

one inch per hour.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Low visibility could result in dangerous driving

conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Lost Trail Pass.

This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 8.