Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 14

inches, with 18 to 28 inches for the higher elevations of the

Teton Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to falling and

blowing snow over mountain passes, such as Teton and Togwotee

Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel, keep

an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.