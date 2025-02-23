Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 11:28AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8

inches. Total snow accumulations for southern Yellowstone,

including the Pitchstone Plateau, of 10 to 18 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph, with isolated gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations up to an inch around

Mammoth. Snow accumulations for the higher elevations of eastern

Yellowstone 6 to 10 inches, such as near East Entrance.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel, keep

an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.