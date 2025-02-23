Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 11:28AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches. Total snow accumulations for southern Yellowstone,
including the Pitchstone Plateau, of 10 to 18 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph, with isolated gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations up to an inch around
Mammoth. Snow accumulations for the higher elevations of eastern
Yellowstone 6 to 10 inches, such as near East Entrance.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel, keep
an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.