Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:13AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet with a rain and snow mix
below 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations above 7000 feet of 5 to
10 inches with 10 to 20 inches above pass level. Total snow
accumulations below 7000 feet of 1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph across higher elevations.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over
Galena Summit. The hazardous conditions could impact weekend
travel and the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.