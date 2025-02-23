Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:13AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet with a rain and snow mix

below 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations above 7000 feet of 8 to

12 inches with locally higher amounts above pass level. Total snow

accumulations below 7000 feet of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph across higher elevations.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially through

Pine Creek Pass. The hazardous conditions could impact weekend

travel and the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.