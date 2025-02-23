Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:11PM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet with a rain and snow mix

below 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations above 7000 feet of

4 to 8 inches with 8 to 14 inches above pass level. Additional

snow accumulations below 7000 feet up to 3 inches. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph across higher elevations.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over

Galena Summit. The hazardous conditions could impact weekend

travel and the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.