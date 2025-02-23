Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:11PM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet with a rain and snow mix
below 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations above 7000 feet of
6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts above pass level.
Additional snow accumulations below 7000 feet of 3 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph across higher elevations.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially through
Pine Creek Pass. The hazardous conditions could impact weekend
travel and the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.