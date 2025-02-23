Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 8:20PM MST until February 24 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow above 6000 feet. Likelihood of developing or ongoing

minor to moderate impacts from around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 90

percent, and 3 to 6 inches of snow across Lost Trail Pass.

* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass

to Gibbonsville, Bannock Pass, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences

to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning commute, especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.