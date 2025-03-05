Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 1:19AM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches for Upper Green River Basin and Foothills, including
Farson, Big Piney, and Pinedale. Up to a foot is possible for
Bondurant.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches for western Wind River
Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Range. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges,
Upper Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult, especially Thursday
afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions will impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .