Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 1:19AM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches
for northeastern Gros Ventre and 8 to 18 inches elsewhere. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes, especially
on Teton Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .