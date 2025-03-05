Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 1:19AM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches

for northeastern Gros Ventre and 8 to 18 inches elsewhere. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes, especially

on Teton Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .