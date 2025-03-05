Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 2:05PM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches for Upper Green River Basin and Foothills, including
Farson, Big Piney, and Pinedale. Up to a foot is possible for
Bondurant.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches for western Wind River
Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Range. Total snow accumulations
3 to 8 inches for northeastern Gros Ventre and 8 to 18 inches
elsewhere in the Gros Ventres and Tetons. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Upper Green River Basin,
and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially Thursday
afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes, especially on Teton Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .