Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 2:05PM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches for Upper Green River Basin and Foothills, including

Farson, Big Piney, and Pinedale. Up to a foot is possible for

Bondurant.

Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches for western Wind River

Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Range. Total snow accumulations

3 to 8 inches for northeastern Gros Ventre and 8 to 18 inches

elsewhere in the Gros Ventres and Tetons. Winds gusting as high as

35 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Upper Green River Basin,

and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially Thursday

afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Thursday morning and evening commutes, especially on Teton Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .