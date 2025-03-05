Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 2:19PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches below about 6000 feet, and 10 to 20 inches above about 6000
feet. Snow accumulations could vary significantly based on
location and elevation due to marginal temperatures and evolution
of rain verses snow. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh
and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and
Thursday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.