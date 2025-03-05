Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 2:19PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches below about 6000 feet, and 10 to 20 inches above about 6000

feet. Snow accumulations could vary significantly based on

location and elevation due to marginal temperatures and evolution

of rain verses snow. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh

and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and

Thursday morning commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use

extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.