Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 3:51AM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches below about 6000 feet, and 10 to 20 inches above about 6000

feet. Snow accumulations could vary significantly based on

location and elevation due to marginal temperatures and evolution

of rain verses snow. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh

and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 AM Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially

over mountain passes. The Wednesday evening, Thursday morning,

Thursday evening, and Friday morning commutes will likely be

impacted.

Consider avoiding travel during the warning period, especially if

driving over mountain passes. If you must travel, use extreme

caution, and keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and blanket in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Be prepared for rapid changes

in road and visibility conditions depending on elevation. Call 5 1 1

or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions. Allow plenty

of extra time to reach your destination.