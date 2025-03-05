Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 3:51AM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches below about 6000 feet, and 10 to 20 inches above about 6000
feet. Snow accumulations could vary significantly based on
location and elevation due to marginal temperatures and evolution
of rain verses snow. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh
and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 AM Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially
over mountain passes. The Wednesday evening, Thursday morning,
Thursday evening, and Friday morning commutes will likely be
impacted.
Consider avoiding travel during the warning period, especially if
driving over mountain passes. If you must travel, use extreme
caution, and keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and blanket in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Be prepared for rapid changes
in road and visibility conditions depending on elevation. Call 5 1 1
or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions. Allow plenty
of extra time to reach your destination.