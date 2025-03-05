Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 12:15PM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor impacts from around 1 to

3 inches of snow is 70 percent, and moderate impacts from 3 to 6

inches of snow is 30 percent. These higher snow totals will

generally be from Tendoy southward on Highway 28. Generally less

than an inch of snow for Salmon. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph

with some blowing and drifting snow on Highway 28.

* WHERE…Salmon, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences

to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling

conditions. For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect disruptions to

normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes,

especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.