Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:05PM MST until March 7 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
for Jackson Valley, 4 to 12 inches for the Absaroka Mountains, and
2 to 6 inches for Yellowstone. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains, Jackson Hole, and Yellowstone National
Park.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes in and around
Jackson.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .