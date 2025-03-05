Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:05PM MST until March 7 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

for Jackson Valley, 4 to 12 inches for the Absaroka Mountains, and

2 to 6 inches for Yellowstone. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains, Jackson Hole, and Yellowstone National

Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions could

impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes in and around

Jackson.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .