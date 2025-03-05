Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:05PM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6

inches.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions could

impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .