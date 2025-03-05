Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:19PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches,
with locally higher amounts above pass level.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.