Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:19PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches, except 5 to 10 inches possible across the Craters of the

Moon, Arco Desert, and Mud Lake region. Snow accumulations could

vary significantly based on location and elevation due to marginal

temperatures and evolution of rain verses snow. Winds gusting as

high as 30 MPH.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,

Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake

River Plain.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening

commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.