Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:19PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches, except 5 to 10 inches possible across the Craters of the
Moon, Arco Desert, and Mud Lake region. Snow accumulations could
vary significantly based on location and elevation due to marginal
temperatures and evolution of rain verses snow. Winds gusting as
high as 30 MPH.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,
Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake
River Plain.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.