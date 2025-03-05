Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:19PM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches,

with locally higher amounts at and above pass level.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Lost River Range, Lost

River Valley, Sun Valley Region, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead

– Lemhi Highlands, and Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening

commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.