Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:19PM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches,
with locally higher amounts at and above pass level.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Lost River Range, Lost
River Valley, Sun Valley Region, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead
– Lemhi Highlands, and Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.