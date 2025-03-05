Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 3:51AM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches, except 4 to 8 inches possible across the Craters of the

Moon, Arco Desert, and Mud Lake region. Snow accumulations could

vary significantly based on location and elevation due to marginal

temperatures and evolution of rain verses snow. Winds gusting as

high as 30 MPH.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,

Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake

River Plain.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The Thursday

morning, Thursday evening, and Friday morning commutes may be

impacted.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be prepared for rapid

changes in road and visibility conditions depending on elevation.

Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.