Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 3:51AM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches,

with locally higher amounts at and above pass level.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Lost River Range, Lost

River Valley, Sun Valley Region, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead

– Lemhi Highlands, and Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM tonight to 5 AM Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over

mountain passes. The Thursday morning and Thursday evening

commutes may be impacted.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions. Allow plenty of extra

time to reach your destination.