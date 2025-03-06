Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 2:05AM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 10 inches

for Upper Green River Basin and Foothills, including Farson, Big

Piney, and Pinedale; up to 12 inches in the mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph later tonight over South Pass and

Togwotee Pass.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Upper Green River Basin,

and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially Thursday

afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Thursday evening commutes, especially on Teton, Togwotee and South

Passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .