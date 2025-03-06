Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 2:05AM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 10 inches
for Upper Green River Basin and Foothills, including Farson, Big
Piney, and Pinedale; up to 12 inches in the mountains. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph later tonight over South Pass and
Togwotee Pass.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Upper Green River Basin,
and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially Thursday
afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday evening commutes, especially on Teton, Togwotee and South
Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .