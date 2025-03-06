Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 2:12PM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
for the Upper Green River Basin and Foothills, including Farson,
Big Piney, and Pinedale, with storm total snowfall of 6 to 10
inches. For the mountains, additional snowfall of 4 to 8 inches
bringing storm total snowfall to 10 to 15 inches. Northeast wind
gusting 25 to 40 mph over South Pass through Thursday evening.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Upper Green River Basin,
and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially Thursday
afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday evening commutes, especially on Teton, Togwotee and South
Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.