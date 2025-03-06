Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 2:12PM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

for the Upper Green River Basin and Foothills, including Farson,

Big Piney, and Pinedale, with storm total snowfall of 6 to 10

inches. For the mountains, additional snowfall of 4 to 8 inches

bringing storm total snowfall to 10 to 15 inches. Northeast wind

gusting 25 to 40 mph over South Pass through Thursday evening.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Upper Green River Basin,

and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially Thursday

afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Thursday evening commutes, especially on Teton, Togwotee and South

Passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.