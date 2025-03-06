Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 2:29PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total additional snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches below about 6000 feet, and 6 to 10 inches above about
6000 feet. Totals of 1 to 2 feet are expected in the Bear River
Range. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh
and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.