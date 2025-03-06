Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 3:02AM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches below about 6000 feet, and 9 to 18 inches above about 6000
feet. Totals of 1 to 2 feet are expected in the Bear River Range.
Snow accumulations could vary significantly based on exact
location and elevation due to marginal temperatures and evolution
of rain versus snow. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh
and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially
over mountain passes. The Thursday morning, Thursday evening, and
Friday morning commutes may be impacted.
Consider avoiding travel during the warning period, especially if
driving over mountain passes. If you must travel, use extreme
caution, and keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and blanket in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Be prepared for rapid changes
in road and visibility conditions depending on elevation. Call 5 1 1
or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions. Allow plenty
of extra time to reach your destination.