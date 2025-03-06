Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 8:13PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches across

lower elevations and up to 5 inches across higher elevations.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh

and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.