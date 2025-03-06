Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 8:13PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

March 7, 2025 4:00 AM
Published 8:13 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches across
lower elevations and up to 5 inches across higher elevations.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh
and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

