Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:12PM MST until March 7 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. The heaviest snow will end by sunset
Thursday, with additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the
valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Additional snowfall
less than 1 inch across the valleys of northern Yellowstone
National Park.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains, Jackson Hole, and Yellowstone National
Park.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Thursday evening commute in outlying areas around
Jackson.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.