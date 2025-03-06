Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:12PM MST until March 7 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. The heaviest snow will end by sunset

Thursday, with additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the

valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Additional snowfall

less than 1 inch across the valleys of northern Yellowstone

National Park.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains, Jackson Hole, and Yellowstone National

Park.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions could

impact the Thursday evening commute in outlying areas around

Jackson.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.