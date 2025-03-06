Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:12PM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.