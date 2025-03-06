Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:29PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches,
locally higher on the highest peaks.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.