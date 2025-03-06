Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:29PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,
Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake
River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.