Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:29PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,

Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake

River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning

commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.