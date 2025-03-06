Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:29PM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Lost River Range, Lost
River Valley, Sun Valley Region, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead
– Lemhi Highlands, and Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

