Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 3:02AM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The Thursday morning, Thursday evening, and Friday morning commutes may be impacted. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be prepared for rapid changes in road and visibility conditions depending on elevation. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions. Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.

* WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts above pass level.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.