Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 3:02AM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches, with locally higher amounts above pass level.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The Thursday
morning, Thursday evening, and Friday morning commutes may be
impacted.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be prepared for rapid
changes in road and visibility conditions depending on elevation.
Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.
Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.