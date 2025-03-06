Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 3:02AM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches, except 4 to 8 inches possible across the Craters of the
Moon, Arco Desert, and Mud Lake region. Snow accumulations could
vary significantly based on exact location and elevation due to
marginal temperatures and evolution of rain versus snow. Winds
gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,
Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake
River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The Thursday
morning, Thursday evening, and Friday morning commutes may be
impacted.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be prepared for rapid
changes in road and visibility conditions depending on elevation.
Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.
Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.