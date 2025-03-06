Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 3:02AM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches,
with locally higher amounts at and above pass level. Winds gusting
as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Lost River Range, Lost
River Valley, Sun Valley Region, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead
– Lemhi Highlands, and Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over
mountain passes. The Thursday morning and Thursday evening
commutes may be impacted.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions. Allow plenty of extra
time to reach your destination.