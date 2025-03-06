Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 8:13PM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

March 7, 2025 4:00 AM
Published 8:13 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,
Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake
River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

